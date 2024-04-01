Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

