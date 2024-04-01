Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.28 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.