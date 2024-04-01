Quent Capital LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $198.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $198.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

