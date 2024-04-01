Quent Capital LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $4,461,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of K stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

