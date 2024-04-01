Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $137.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

