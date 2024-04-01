Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after buying an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,656,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Textron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

