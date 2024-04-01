Quent Capital LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 509,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.08%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

