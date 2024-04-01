Quhuo (QH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QHGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:QH opened at $0.56 on Monday. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

