R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

