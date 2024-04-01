RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,408,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 783,026 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 492,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $312.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.47.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. UBS Group cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

