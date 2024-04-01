Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,456 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of SPS Commerce worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $184.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.10.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

