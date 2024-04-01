Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 137.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.70% of Kadant worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Down 1.6 %

Kadant stock opened at $328.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.19 and a 1 year high of $354.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.73.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.