Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.90. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

