Raymond James & Associates Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.40% of Harley-Davidson worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE HOG opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

