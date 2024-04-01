Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of CarMax worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KMX opened at $87.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

