Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,227,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 295,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 162,447 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $5,457,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.1 %

AEM stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

