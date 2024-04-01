Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after acquiring an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.