Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $174,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 750,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 551,169 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.