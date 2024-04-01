Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $291.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.56.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

