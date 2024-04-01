Raymond James & Associates Sells 128,949 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.96% of Construction Partners worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 332,572 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 137.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $56.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.