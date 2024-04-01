Raymond James & Associates Sells 182,687 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.41% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

