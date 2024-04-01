Raymond James & Associates Sells 56,371 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of APA worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.27.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.