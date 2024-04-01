Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 49,541 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

