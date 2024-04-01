Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.81 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

