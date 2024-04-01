Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.53 Million Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

