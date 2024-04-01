Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of AAON worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AAON by 49.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.