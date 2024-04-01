Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.66 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.44% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $877.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $72.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

