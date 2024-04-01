Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Arista Networks by 439.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $289.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

