Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $125.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

