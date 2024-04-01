Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 60,182 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.81% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,700 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 576,861 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,624,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,946,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

