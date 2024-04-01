Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Raymond James Stock Performance
Shares of RJF opened at $128.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $128.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Raymond James Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.
Raymond James Profile
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
