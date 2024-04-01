Realta Investment Advisors Boosts Position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 196,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JCPI opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

