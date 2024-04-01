Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

