Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $315,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $114.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

