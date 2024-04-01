Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $876.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

