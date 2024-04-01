Realta Investment Advisors Makes New $267,000 Investment in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Realta Investment Advisors owned about 0.39% of Simplify Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000.

NYSEARCA PINK opened at $30.92 on Monday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

