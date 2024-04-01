Realta Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $733.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

