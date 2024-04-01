Realta Investment Advisors Sells 3,270 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

