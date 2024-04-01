Redwood Investments LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142,296 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $75.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

