Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $445.00 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.63.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

