Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,742 TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WULF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

