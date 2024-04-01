Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 132,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

