Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $392.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.92.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

