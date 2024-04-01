Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

