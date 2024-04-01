Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

CYH stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

