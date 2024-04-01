Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 674.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,311.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of KMX stock opened at $87.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

