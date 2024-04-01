Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,420,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

