Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,207 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $137.35 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

