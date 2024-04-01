Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 13,188 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 565,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 59.6% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 449,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 167,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth $2,850,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVF opened at $7.06 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

