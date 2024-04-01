Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $255.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.60 and its 200 day moving average is $216.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.60.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

